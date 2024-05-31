In the moment, a glass of wine

By Constance Scrafield

Once the Hockley Valley was not considered a good place to plant a vineyard, according to common thought. Still, Mario Adamo and his best friend Frank hand-planted the first 32 rows of vines in 2012, to realize Mr. Adamo’s long-held dream of establishing a winery here, next to his beloved Hockley Valley Resort, which the Adamo family owned at the time.

When Frank died before the job was complete, a monument to him was carved into a large limestone rock, pulled from the ground to make the space in which those vines were planted. It is set between the vines and the winery’s beautiful building.

Those 32 initial vines are now some 23,000 vines, growing on 18 acres of a much bigger property. Divided into three separate blocks and overall, the vineyard tends Vidal, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Acadie Blanc, Chardonnay Musque and Gamay Noir.

As one enters the beautiful building from the front, the entry is, one might well say, quite breathtaking. Rising to the ceiling, maybe 20 feet, and a bank of windows facing the east on the far wall from the entrance, give a splendid view of the vineyard. Overhead, a fabulous sculpture of wine cask staves, assembled by a member of the Adamo family, hangs from the ceiling. A light in its midst, it is a unique chandelier, like an echo of where we are and what is the mainstay of the establishment.

My first acquaintance with the Adamo Winery was more or less in 2016. That was, anyway, when I began to visit, to attend the dinners, when I wrote about the history and interviewed the Adamo brother and sister, John Paul Adamo and Julie Adamo-Cass. They were designated the owners by then. Their parents, Nancy and Mario Adamo had bought the property and the rather humble resort that it was, in 1985,

Eventually, they created the Hockley Valley Resort, which became famous for the quality of its food and welcoming hospitality. Nancy Adamo was the driving force and, clearly, the success of the resort was her passion. She was firmly at the helm for many years and brought the resort to a pinnacle for its country-wide reputation as a destination, with good skiing and an excellent golf course in addition to its many amenities.

Nancy Adamo’s business acumen and success with the resort is a history in itself, part of which was written in the Canadian Business Journal.

In 1998, she was given the Leading Woman Entrepreneur of the World Award.

She was also listed in the 2007 Top 100 list of Canada’s Most Powerful Women by Women’s Executive Network (Entrepreneur Category).

Shauna White was the winemaker at the time and my years in Europe, doing tastings in fine vineyards, there gave us plenty to talk about. Actually, my interest was in what she was doing in a winery where cultivation had been considered doubtful by experts but went on to win national and international awards, anyway.

They were first awarded the Platinum Winner of the 2016 National Wine Awards of Canada (one of only five) for Adamo Winery’s 2014 Wismer Foxcroft Oaked Chardonnay, which was a surprise for everyone in the trade, including the Adamo family members themselves, imagine – only two years into their winemaking venture.

John Paul Adamo admitted at the time, “We didn’t expect it,” but he was still thrilled with the honour of the award.

In April of 2019, the Adamo family sold the resort and the winery to the Sunray Group of hotels.

Over the last year, the new owners of the Hockley Valley Resort have partnered with Theatre Orangeville as sponsors. They have supplied the beverages, including their wine to the Opening Nights, sending their staff to assist at the receptions that always follow the performance on those nights. A very positive partnership, artistic director, David Nairn calls it.

A simple glass of wine only represents thousands of years and more money than I can count but I enjoy drinking it with my dinner and on a warm summer’s day. It is the apparent simplicity of a glass of wine that is a distraction from its antiquity, its true value in the basic joy of it. Yet, the deep complexity of delivering that wine to my glass is like a tremendous contradiction.

In many ways, a history of the world, one might love to delve into the far reaches of its beginnings. Almost as a joke, silly Google relates the site in Iran where the first remnants of wine, “as we now know it,” date back to “the Neolithic period (8500-4000 B.C.). Carbon dating confirmed the wine was from sometime between 5000-5400.”

Expect it had rather lost its ‘bouquet’ by the time of discovery.

Humph. Let me harken back to an evening’s dinner event when I was invited to join Mario Adamo and others at his table and we had such a pleasant time.

Let me think of a glass of white overlooking the sunset in Cuba.

Let me very fondly recall a fine, a very fine Sancerre and a wonderful omelette, with a perfect chevre cheese to follow. In the village of Sancerre, we overlooked the Loire Valley and I learned the true value of simplicity.

