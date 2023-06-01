General News

Hydro One upgrades critical infrastructure in Dufferin-Caledon

June 1, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Hydro One is halfway through the renewal of critical infrastructure at its Orangeville Transmission Station.

The project will improve power reliability and resiliency for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Orangeville, Caledon, and the surrounding area.

Two transformers at the station have been replaced, with construction underway to change two others that have been in operation since the 1960s.

“Hydro One proudly energizes life for Orangeville Hydro, the surrounding community and community establishments including the Headwaters Health Care Centre and Hockley Valley Resort,” said Andrew Spencer, executive vice president of capital portfolio delivery at Hydro One. “As families, businesses and communities begin to transition to a cleaner, low-carbon lifestyle, Hydro One will continue to make investments to prepare for our clean energy future and to ensure this community remains an attractive place to invest, live and work.”

In the fall of 2021, Hydro One began construction to replace all four transformers at the station. Last year, two new transformers were installed and brought in-service, and a third unit is near completion.

Much of Ontario’s electricity system was built in the 1950s. Over the next five years, Hydro One will continue to invest in the electricity system to reduce the impact of power outages, renew and replace critical infrastructure, enable economic growth and prepare for climate change.

“Having access to reliable electricity means that our essential services like clean water and health care can continue to serve the community,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones. “With Hydro One’s updated equipment, residents of Dufferin-Caledon can rest assured that they will have access to these services when they need them most.”

Hydro One expects that all work will be completed by the end of 2024.

“To meet our net-zero goals with initiatives that reduce our carbon footprint, like replacing street light fixtures with LED light bulbs, we need more reliable electricity infrastructure,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post. “Our community is growing quickly, and our need for clean electricity is growing with it. I’m excited that Hydro One is making investments to support our community for generations to come.”



         


