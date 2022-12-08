Humane Society trying to help animals with holiday adoption campaign

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By: Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is trying to help all animals find their forever home this holiday season with a new pilot project that’s part of their annual holiday adoption campaign.

The pilot project, called Adopt-it-Forward, looks to find loving homes for animals overlooked during adoption due to age or special needs, by giving donors the opportunity to pay the adoption fee for an animal.

“You can bring joy to animals in need this holiday season by making a donation to help give them the second chance they deserve,” said Dawn Lyons, manager for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “As a registered charity, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to provide care and shelter to animals in need as they wait for a family to adopt them.”

The new adoption pilot project is part of the Ontario SPCA’s iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, which looks to find loving homes for as many animals as possible at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province during the holiday season.

With many people enjoying time off during the holidays and being home together as a family, the SPCA said it is the perfect time to welcome an animal into your life.

According to the Ontario SPCA, last year close to 600 animals from across the province found loving homes during the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign.

Individuals who have already adopted an animal can help by promoting the benefits of adoption by entering Ontario’s Cutest Adopted Animal Photo Contest. Participants will be eligible to win weekly prizes, as well as a grand prize awarded to the pet with the most votes. Pet photos can be entered and voted on at www.iadopt.ca.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s, iAdopt for the Holidays campaign will run until Dec.25.

To change an animal’s life during the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign, visit www.iadopt.ca.

Readers Comments (0)