Sports

Huge fight coming up for Orangeville’s Josh Wagner in April

March 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local boxer Josh Wagner will be back in the ring for an IBF International Welterweight title fight in Toronto on April 27.

Wagner’s last fight took place on October 21, 2023, at the Pickering Casino Resort, and resulted in TKO win over Abraham Juarez Ramirez,

fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico.

The fight ended in the eighth round with a standing TKO.

The win brings Wagner’s professional record to 17-0, with nine of those fights ending in TKO.

The upcoming fight will be 10 rounds at the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto.

Wagner’s opponent is Geronimo Manuel Vazquez, fighting out of Quemu Quemu, La Pampa, Argentina.

Vazquez has a 17-1 record. That includes a single loss back in March of 2023.

Vazquez is 25 years old and stands 5’9 1/2”.

Wagner tends to do better in the later rounds during his fights, so it will interesting to see how he comes out in the early rounds of this title fight.

“In the later rounds, eight, nine, and ten, you want to rely on your boxing skills,” Wagner said after his fight against Williams Andres Herrera in July of last year. “I thank my coach for that too. He was saying the right things in the corner.”

Wagner finished that fight with a strong effort in the ninth round.

The upcoming fight will take place at Toronto Casino Resort(Woodbine Centre) on April 27.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Services set to retire after 25 years in the role

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tom Reid, Chief of Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS), has officially announced his retirement.  The County of Dufferin ...

Orangeville Fire Department defeats Dufferin OPP in inaugural charity hockey game

By Sam Odrowski Two local emergency services recently laced up their skates and squared off in a good-spirited game of hockey. The Dufferin OPP faced ...

Dining in Dufferin: Bluebird spreads its wings with opening of The Nest Suites

By Gail Powell Restaurateurs Rick and Michelle Arsenault want to help make Orangeville a “stay and play” tourist destination. The owners of Bluebird Café and ...

Orangeville lobbies feds for carbon tax fairness

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is rallying council support to lobby the federal government for fairness in how it ...

Council shells out more money for Alder Street facility

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A bad day is when you’re having something repaired at an anticipated cost but you end up shelling ...

Dufferin County declares March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month, raising awareness about the incurable disease

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County has proclaimed the month of March as Amyloidosis Awareness Month to help bring awareness to the ...