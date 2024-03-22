Huge fight coming up for Orangeville’s Josh Wagner in April

By Brian Lockhart

Local boxer Josh Wagner will be back in the ring for an IBF International Welterweight title fight in Toronto on April 27.

Wagner’s last fight took place on October 21, 2023, at the Pickering Casino Resort, and resulted in TKO win over Abraham Juarez Ramirez,

fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico.

The fight ended in the eighth round with a standing TKO.

The win brings Wagner’s professional record to 17-0, with nine of those fights ending in TKO.

The upcoming fight will be 10 rounds at the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto.

Wagner’s opponent is Geronimo Manuel Vazquez, fighting out of Quemu Quemu, La Pampa, Argentina.

Vazquez has a 17-1 record. That includes a single loss back in March of 2023.

Vazquez is 25 years old and stands 5’9 1/2”.

Wagner tends to do better in the later rounds during his fights, so it will interesting to see how he comes out in the early rounds of this title fight.

“In the later rounds, eight, nine, and ten, you want to rely on your boxing skills,” Wagner said after his fight against Williams Andres Herrera in July of last year. “I thank my coach for that too. He was saying the right things in the corner.”

Wagner finished that fight with a strong effort in the ninth round.

The upcoming fight will take place at Toronto Casino Resort(Woodbine Centre) on April 27.

