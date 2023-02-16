House fire on Superbowl Sunday deemed not suspicious

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A house fire in Mulmur that occurred on Superbowl Sunday has been deemed not suspicious.

Firefighters from the Shelburne, Rosemont and Mulmur/Melancthon fire departments, along with Dufferin OPP officers, responded to a call for a house fire on First Line in Mulmur on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

Dufferin OPP said no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Shelburne Fire is continuing to investigate the house fire and has deemed the fire non-suspicious.

Speaking with the Free Press, Shelburne Fire Chief Ralph Snyder said the origin and cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

As a result of the fire, the damage to the house has been considered a “total loss.”

If you witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Anyone with information regarding this fire or any suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-888-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

