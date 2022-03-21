Home and Garden Show returning to Orangeville Fairgrounds

By Sam Odrowski

Excitement is growing for the local Lions Club’s 23rd Annual Home and Garden Show, returning to the Orangeville Fairgrounds March 25-27.

The event was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many businesses are eager to get back out and showcase their products or services to the community.

“The vendors, I’ve talked to many of them in the past years, and some of them will book their entire season of business as far as landscaping or any type of outdoor work from the leads that they get at the show,” said Mayor Sandy Brown, who’s a Lions Club member and spokesperson for the event. “It’s a very good economic developer for all the vendors, and a nice day out for those who attend.”

Around 200 vendors are expected to take over the Agricultural Society’s Events Centre at the fairgrounds, offering everything needed for home and garden improvement.

Lavender Blue catering will be in charge of the food at this year’s Home and Garden Show.

Parking is free and there is ample space at fairgrounds. Around 3,000 to 5,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.

While the Orangeville Lions don’t charge an admission to access the show, money is fundraised through the rental of booths to vendors.

Typically, the Home and Garden Show brings in around $60,000, according to Mayor Brown.

This money is distributed through the Lions Club back out to the community through the various charitable endeavours the club undertakes throughout the year.

Some of the organizations include Family Transition Place, Choices Youth Shelter, Guide Dogs of Canada, Big Brothers and Sisters, Camp Dorset – Dialysis Retreat, and Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Mayor Brown said he’d encourage everyone to stop by the Home and Garden Show later this month, noting there’s something for everyone.

“What a great variety of products that are available from the vendors. We’ve got so many great companies that are there, from the HVAC companies, to the landscaping companies, the furniture companies – all the local businesses that are in the Home and Garden industry are there,” he remarked.

“You get to see some of your friends and neighbours who either work or own these businesses, it’s always a great time to chat.”

The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27.

To learn more about the event or book a booth as a vendor, contact orangevillelionshomegardenshow@gmail.com.

