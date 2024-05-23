Letters to the Editor

Highway 413

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

To the Editor:
I am excited to see that there are more people in Ontario who understand that the proposed
Highway 413 is a waste of taxpayers money, not to mention an environmental tragedy. According to
the David Suzuki foundation, 81% of Ontarians agree with farmers’ opposition to highway 413.
(https://davidsuzuki.org/press/eighty-one-per-cent-of-ontarians-agree-with-farmers-opposition-to-
highway-413/). 
So why is the provincial government pushing so hard to have this 52 kilometer highway built? We
know it has nothing to do with the permanent loss of farmland that will occur with the construction,
nor the destruction of 400 acres of Greenbelt, nor the 132 streams and rivers it will negatively impact
as it crosses over them. 
It is time for the Ford Government to give up on the proposed $10 billion Highway 413. Renaming it
the GTA West Corridor, will not change the minds of the taxpayers of Ontario, nor make the project
any more justifiable.


Leah Pressey
Mulmur, Ont.


