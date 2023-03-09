General News

Higher than normal amount of pertussis cases identified in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region

March 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is alerting the public to the presence of pertussis (whooping cough) in the region. Twelve cases have been reported over the fall and winter, which is higher than normal for the region.

It’s possible that many individuals are behind in their vaccinations because they were unable to get them due to COVID-19, so now is the time to get fully vaccinated, according to Public Health.

“Pertussis is serious – especially for our children,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO. “While we have only seen a few cases so far, it is particularly dangerous for children under one year of age and those who are not fully vaccinated. Infection in these individuals can result in hospitalization or death.”

Vaccination is the best way to prevent pertussis. The pertussis vaccine is part of Ontario’s public vaccination program. Pertussis vaccines are available at either Public Health or your doctor’s office. 

Pertussis is a bacterial infection that spreads easily through droplets that are sprayed into the air when someone sick with pertussis sneezes, coughs or talks. It can also spread by direct contact with objects used by someone sick with pertussis. As always, practice handwashing, good cough and sneeze etiquette and stay home if you are sick.

Early symptoms of pertussis resemble a cold with a runny nose and a cough. The cough becomes more frequent and severe. A child may gag, vomit, have trouble breathing or give a loud “whoop” sound when breathing in (not all infected persons make this sound).  If these symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible.  



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new art ...

Quilt raffle raising money for Family Transition Place

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Created with soft fabrics and intricate designs, a quilt can be a multifarious textile, providing both comfort and ...

Stop sign to be relocated at Alder and Glengarry intersection 

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville council voted unanimously to relocate an all-way stop sign in a residential area. During its meeting last Monday (Feb. 27), council ...

Out of the Cold program launched at Choices to keep the homeless warm

By JAMES MATTHEWS, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new program that aims to bring vulnerable people out of the cold has been launched in Dufferin ...

Mono wrestles against spending priorities, acceptable tax levy

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER These are difficult financial times, and it’s hard for a town council to maintain a “digestible” necessary tax ...

Orangeville council hears proposed changes to subdivision plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville town council got a clearer idea of alterations requested by the proponent of an already-approved subdivision. Trish ...