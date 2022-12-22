Headwaters receives over $800,000 for first MRI machine

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents will soon have access to another diagnostic service at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), with new funding helping bring about the hospital’s first-ever MRI machine.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones announced on Monday (Dec. 19) that Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) would receive more than $800,000 from the province to operate a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine.

“Our government is ensuring hospitals across the province, including Headwaters Health Care Centre, have the funds they need to operate MRI machines and increase access to diagnostic testing in the communities they serve,” said Jones. “This funding means that Dufferin-Caledon will have our first-ever MRI machine so our community can have more convenient access to care, closer to home.”

Headwaters will be purchasing the MRI machine through capital funds raised by Headwaters Health Care Foundation and Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, and it is hoped that the machine will be on-site and operational within the next 12 to 18 months.

“Magnetic Resonance Imaging will provide physicians at Headwaters with the ability to diagnose many illnesses in a more accurate and timely manner. We will also be able to support many patients in our community to receive more convenient access to MRI services,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters.

The Diagnostic Imaging Department at Headwaters supports inpatient and outpatient clinical programs at the hospital. The department currently provides general radiography, computed tomography (CT), echocardiography, general ultrasound, vascular ultrasound, and bone densitometry.

Dr. Grace Wang, vice president of medical affairs and chief of staff at the local hospital, said the machine is a major step toward improving access to care in the community.

“The health care system has faced many challenges over the past three years. This news could not have come at a better time as we rebuild towards a better future,” said Wang.

The Ontario government is investing over $20 million in funding to support the operation of new MRI machines in 27 hospitals across the province.

Earlier this month, Headwaters Health Care Centre announced the allocation of $1.86 million in funding from the provincial government to support critical upgrades and repairs to the facility.

