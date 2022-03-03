Headwaters Hospital expands designated care partner access

March 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (IHHCC) has expanded hospital access to those helping with the care of loved ones as of Feb. 28.

“We recognize the importance of patients having loved ones by their side during their stay with us and are pleased to share that we will be reducing some of the restrictions we have in place for designated care partners,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO and Dr. Peter Cino, chief of staff and vice president, medical affairs, in a joint notice.

Designated care partners must pre-book their visit the day before by contacting the patient care unit directly no later than 4:30 p.m.

All designated care partners need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (received both doses 14 days prior to visiting the hospital) or have a documented medical exemption.

Screeners at Headwaters ambulatory care and emergency department entrance will ask to see proof of vaccination or medical exemption as well as a government issued ID, and will also screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

In the notice, the hospital stressed that vaccination is not a condition of receiving care at Headwaters.

Extended visiting and access guidelines include:

All inpatient units daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a two-hour period – one designated care partner, or designated alternate, as identified by the patient

ICU 24 hours a day for critical care patients only – two designated care partners with only one visiting at a time

Palliative patients 24 hours a day – four family members with only two at the bedside at a time

Obstetrics 24 hours a day – one designated care partner

In the Emergency Department and in Ambulatory Care, patients will be allowed one designated care partner only if support is required that cannot be managed by a staff member. The request must be approved in advance by the care team.

Exceptions to the policy including, but are not limited to, end of life; childbirth; pediatrics; mental health crisis; and some vulnerable patients.

“We will continue to follow the provincial guidance to determine when we can move into the next stage of our gradual resumption plan and further open visitation,” said Delahunt and Cino. “It has been a long road, and this is welcomed news and a sign that we are headed in the right direction.

