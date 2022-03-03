Headwaters Hospital expands designated care partner access

March 3, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Headwaters Health Care Centre (IHHCC) has expanded hospital access to those helping with the care of loved ones as of Feb. 28.
“We recognize the importance of patients having loved ones by their side during their stay with us and are pleased to share that we will be reducing some of the restrictions we have in place for designated care partners,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO and Dr. Peter Cino, chief of staff and vice president, medical affairs, in a joint notice.
Designated care partners must pre-book their visit the day before by contacting the patient care unit directly no later than 4:30 p.m.
All designated care partners need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (received both doses 14 days prior to visiting the hospital) or have a documented medical exemption.
Screeners at Headwaters ambulatory care and emergency department entrance will ask to see proof of vaccination or medical exemption as well as a government issued ID, and will also screen for symptoms of COVID-19.
In the notice, the hospital stressed that vaccination is not a condition of receiving care at Headwaters.
Extended visiting and access guidelines include:
“We will continue to follow the provincial guidance to determine when we can move into the next stage of our gradual resumption plan and further open visitation,” said Delahunt and Cino. “It has been a long road, and this is welcomed news and a sign that we are headed in the right direction.