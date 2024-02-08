Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Foundation receives $1 million anonymous donation

February 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A patient at Headwaters Hospital has donated $1 million to the hospital’s charity organization, Headwaters Health Care Foundation, in appreciation of the care they received. 

In a Feb. 5 press release, the local hospital reported that the patient, who has chosen to remain anonymous, pledged one million to the hospital after receiving “excellent care,” specifically in the emergency department. 

The million-dollar gift was directed to Smart Headwaters, an $18 million campaign aimed at acquiring an MRI machine and other vital medical technology to enhance the diagnostic services at the local hospital. 

Dr. Yousef Alkurdi was one of the physicians who provided care to the donor. 

“The equipment this donation will fund will help us to diagnose the thousands of patients Headwaters Health Care Centre sees annually more accurately and efficiently,” said Dr. Alkurdi in the press release. “An MRI machine is a necessary tool for diagnosis to ensure optimal patient outcomes. Our entire team is grateful for the generosity of this donor.” 

The donor highlighted the need for MRI services within the Dufferin County community as one of the purposes behind their donation. 

K.C Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation, commented on the anonymous donation. 

“When patients and families take the time to show their appreciation for excellent care, it lifts everyone’s spirits,” he said. “Headwaters has an incredible team, and we are so grateful to this donor for showing their appreciation with such a generous gift. It is an extraordinary act of gratitude.” 

Donations to Smart Headwaters can be made at www.hhcfoundation.com or by calling 519-941-2702 ext. 2303


