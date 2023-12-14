Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

By Brian Lockhart

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8.

The machine replaced an older unit that had completed its limited lifetime service and needed to be replaced.

Headwaters images 20 CT outpatients per day, on average. This new machine will enable the hospital to provide greater appointment availability and improved patient experience.

As the first hospital in Canada to implement the GE HealthCare Revolution Ascend CT, the arrival of this innovative equipment demonstrates Headwaters’ strategic direction of providing better care for patients in the community.

Features of the CT machine include a streamlined process through artificial intelligence technology to assist with patient comfort, fast scan times, greater patient accommodation and comfort, and prioritized patient safety with low-dose capabilities while maintaining high-quality imaging.

In addition, diagnostic imaging teams will experience improved workflow efficiencies and leverage technologies that will assist in making confident diagnoses and provide optimal patient care.

The new technology costs around $1 million to install and provides high-definition images that help doctors see inside a patient’s body. The technology helps diagnose many different conditions.

The funds for the new unit came from the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

“Oh behalf of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, I would like to extend my most sincere appreciation to the donors who have helped to make this possible,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “It is because of our generous community and their steadfast support that we can purchase and install advanced medical equipment such as this CT machine.”

Dr. Asad Naqvi, Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Headwaters Health Care Centre, said the new system provides enhanced speed and efficiency of imaging services.

“I am thrilled to welcome the arrival of GE HealthCare Revolution Ascend CT system,” Dr. Naqvi said. “We chose this system because its advanced technology not only enhances the speed and efficiency of our imaging services, but also significantly improves the level of detail we can capture. Our patients can expect more accurate and timely diagnoses, setting a new standard for diagnostic excellence and reinforcing Headwaters’ commitment to delivering high-quality care today and in the future.”

