Headwaters Health Care Centre café opens with new name

October 27, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

After a two-year hiatus, Pulse Café will open at the Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC)

Managed by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, the café is opening with a new look, a new name, and new food to offer patients, family, and staff.

The volunteer-led café is located in the Joan & Paul Waechter Welcome Centre. The Centre was originally part of the hospital’s pre-pandemic renovation that was underway in 2020.

The café will offer a variety of fresh wraps, salads, and desserts including muffins, scones, loaf slices, cookies, and butter tarts. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available, along with many pre-packaged ‘grab and go’ snacks.

Coffee, tea, and bottled beverages will also be available. Toasted and plain bagels with toppings will be available in early November.

“We are fortunate to have two very strong volunteers leading the planning and operation of Pulse Café and we have been hard at work recruiting and training enough volunteers to open five days a week,” said Nadine Walters, Volunteer Lead, Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary. “It’s a very strong start and we are looking forward to being back in business.”

The management of Pulse Café will be led by the former owner and operator of Mochaberry Coffee in Orangeville, Janie Kirk, and Sigrid Wolm, former owner and operator of From the Kitchen to the Table. As Auxiliary volunteers, they bring a wealth of business knowledge and experience to the venture.

Kim Delahunt, president of HHCC said, the hospital is “thrilled to welcome back Auxiliary volunteers to the hospital following the pandemic. The volunteers are a valued part of the hospital team, giving back so much to our patients and support to our staff.”

The new name, Pulse Café, was selected following a naming contest that was conducted in the spring of 2022.

The Café was expected to open on Oct. 25.

