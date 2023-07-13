Headwaters closes obstetrics unit temporarily due to staffing issues

July 13, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brownm Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Expecting parents nearing their due date found themselves having to contemplate alternative plans for giving birth last Friday following the temporary closure of the obstetrics unit at a Headwaters Health Care Centre.

The Orangeville-based hospital announced in a press release on July 7 that it was temporarily closing its obstetrical (OB) services due to staffing issues.

In the release, Headwaters cited staffing sick calls for the evening shift as the cause for the temporary closure. She added that the decision was made “after exhausting all possible options and efforts to keep the unit open.”

“We know this will be disappointing to some families who have chosen Headwaters as their place to deliver. It was a very tough decision to make but patient and staff safety is our top priority,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters Hospital.

Officials said they were working with other hospitals in the area, ambulance services and families to ensure proper support was in place.

Alternative regional hospitals were provided as options for delivery, including Brampton Civic Hospital, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital, Groves Memorial Hospital in Fergus, and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.

Patients seeking emergency care due to pregnancy were still able to access services at Headwaters to be accessed and transferred to another hospital.

The Headwaters Health Care Centre obstetrics unit was closed at 3:30 p.m. on July 7 and was scheduled to reopen at 7:30 a.m. on July 8.

The closure last Friday was not the first time the unit has temporarily shut down as a result of staffing issues. In July of 2022, Headwaters announced it would be “redirecting” patients who were giving birth from July 28 through to Aug. 1 due to staffing shortages.

Readers Comments (0)