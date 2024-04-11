Headwaters announces five-year Strategic Plan

April 11, 2024

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has unveiled its new plan to develop the hospital’s operations over the next five years.

The local hospital announced the launch of its official 2024-2029 Strategic Plan in a press release on Monday (April 8). The new five-year plan will act as a roadmap for developing the hospital with an aim at addressing the evolving health care needs of the growing community.

“The strategic plan epitomizes our unwavering dedication to the people we serve and to everyone who works and volunteers at our hospital,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters Hospital. “It reflects our shared values and our commitment to delivering excellent care that makes a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Headwaters began the process of developing the five-year strategic plan in July of 2023, and over the months received input from nearly 3,000 individuals including staff, physicians, volunteers, patients, families and community members.

“I really believe that it reflects our shared commitment,” said Delahunt about the official plan.

The plan outlines four key strategic directions that will guide advancements in the hospital’s operations over the next five years. The four key strategies are:

Empower Our People

Deliver Patient Centred Quality Care

Get Even Better

Connect Through Partnerships.

“We are proud to endorse our hospital’s new strategic plan, which reflects our commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery. This plan charts a bold course forward. With commitment of the staff, physicians and the support of our community, we are confidence that this plan will position Headwaters for continued success in providing excellent care to all those we serve,” said Dr. Hugh O’Brodovich, chair of Headwater’s Board of Directors.

Empower Our People

Through the ‘Empower Our People’ strategy, the hospital will be looking to attract, retain and recognize existing staff members and teams. The strategy also looks to provide staff and teams with resources and tools to help deliver quality care.

One specific project the hospital will be implementing for the ‘Empower Our People’ strategy will be the addition of four awards, which will be handed out during their annual general meeting in June. The new awards will consist of a quality improvement award for a team or individual, a position-specific award, a Rising Leader Award, and a Rising Hero Award.

“We’re really trying to support that recognition and provide more opportunities for staff to be recognized,” said Delahunt.

Get Even Better

A continuation of the previous Strategic Plan, the “Get Even Better” strategy is focused on expansion opportunities for the hospital to support the needs of the growing community.

A project for this strategy, expected to launch later this year, will be the unveiling of the hospital’s new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. Another project will be the completed renovation of their new dialysis unit.

Connect Through Partnerships.

With the “Connect Through Partnerships” strategy, Headwaters will be concentrating on establishing more partnerships with local organizations that will help expand their support abilities of patients.

Next year, Headwaters Health Care Centre will be launching a new academic affiliation that will go live during the second year of the strategic plan.

Deliver Patient Centred Quality Care

The hospital will be focusing on gathering more information from patients and their families to further support specific needs. To do this, the hospital will look to expand the number of patient and family advisors with the goal of having one on each of their individual unit teams.

Delahunt said that the hospital has roughly 13 patient and family advisors and is looking to double the number within the next year.

“As a patient family advisor, I believe that with this strategic plan, our hospital will continue to improve patient care and patient family experience by creating an environment where patients and families feel truly valued and heard,” said Pat Spencer.

The 2024-2029 Strategic Plan is available to view on the Headwaters Hospital website at www.headwatershealth.ca.

