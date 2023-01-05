Headline News

Grand Valley Lions Club’s annual polar plunge sees record turnout

January 5, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

New Year’s Day marked the return of the Grand Valley Lions Club polar bear dip into the freezing Grand River.

And almost 50 people turned out to take the plunge, weather the cold shock to the body, and support the Grand Valley Food Bank.

Randy McClelland, the club’s secretary, said 48 people dipped into the river as spectators watched and as many as 15 Lions helped out.

The club raised $5,337.50 for the food bank. Besides the money, dippers and spectators donated more than 300 pounds of non-perishables to the food bank.

“Usually, it’s hard to get $1,000,” he said. “We had a couple who really went out and tried to get pledges. They stirred the community up and one young lady got $2,520 in pledges. That’s a great job.

“It was an excellent day.”

This was the annual dip’s first year after a pandemic-induced hiatus. McClelland said there were some reservations about the river ice early in the day.

“But it went out about an hour or two hours before the dip,” he said. “Everything was good. The water was a little high, but we managed well.”

While the number of participants varies each outing, the club drew more people this year than usual.

“Usually, we average in the mid-30s,” he said.

McClelland praised the efforts of club members, spectators, and those who weathered the bone-chilling-jaw-tightening water.

“You’re cold down there, standing around watching the dippers. It makes you feel good when you sit down and realize what you did,” he said.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Grand Valley Lions Club’s annual polar plunge sees record turnout

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New Year’s Day marked the return of the Grand Valley Lions Club polar bear dip into the freezing ...

2022 Year in Review 1/2

Attention Readers! For our first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2023, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Dufferin to ‘Light it up Blue’ for Alzheimer’s Awareness month

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County residents are asked to Light it up Blue throughout January. To help out, the county’s branch of the Alzheimer’s Society ...

Alder pool opening postponed to spring of 2023 due to supply chain issues

Due to challenges sourcing the specific stainless steel required to complete construction on the two pools located at the Alder Recreation Centre, the renovation has ...