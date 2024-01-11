GlowJam’s starting 2024 with Winter Wonderland youth dance

January 11, 2024

By Danielle Williams

GlowJam is kicking off the new year with its Winter Wonderland youth dance fundraiser at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

The dance brings today’s youth together and gathers proceeds to donate to the Orangeville Food Bank. Tickets will be sold at $12 each, and with every purchase, $3 will be donated to the food bank.

“GlowJam was conceived as a way to help young people reconnect socially in the post-COVID era. Witnessing the struggles my nephews and their peers faced in socializing and finding engaging activities was a significant motivator,” said Dylan Davis, head dance organizer and owner of Nexus Sound & Lighting Inc., the company that created GlowJam.

After a successful Christmas dance fundraiser, collecting over $100 in toy donations, GlowJam is entering the new year with exciting upgrades.

GlowJam intends to improve its dance experience this year through its upgraded snack bar and a large video screen. All of this, combined with an “impressive light show” and “fantastic music,” promises to make each dance fundraiser a more enjoyable and consistent experience.

Davis emphasizes the dances’ main priority is to bring a fun and amusing time to those who attend.

While GlowJam is actively promoting the event, Davis highlights that making sure attendees have a great time is still their top priority.

Looking ahead, GlowJam is introducing a neighbourhood-focused project for their upcoming dance fundraiser. By letting students select their school when buying tickets, they are inviting other Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) schools to take part. Three dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the participating schools as an extra perk, encouraging a sense of community involvement and support.

As GlowJam celebrates the new year with its Winter Wonderland fundraiser dance on Jan. 12, look forward to what comes next.

