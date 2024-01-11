General News

GlowJam’s starting 2024 with Winter Wonderland youth dance  

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Danielle Williams 

GlowJam is kicking off the new year with its Winter Wonderland youth dance fundraiser at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. 

The dance brings today’s youth together and gathers proceeds to donate to the Orangeville Food Bank. Tickets will be sold at $12 each, and with every purchase, $3 will be donated to the food bank. 

“GlowJam was conceived as a way to help young people reconnect socially in the post-COVID era. Witnessing the struggles my nephews and their peers faced in socializing and finding engaging activities was a significant motivator,” said Dylan Davis, head dance organizer and owner of Nexus Sound & Lighting Inc., the company that created GlowJam. 

After a successful Christmas dance fundraiser, collecting over $100 in toy donations, GlowJam is entering the new year with exciting upgrades.  

GlowJam intends to improve its dance experience this year through its upgraded snack bar and a large video screen. All of this, combined with an “impressive light show” and “fantastic music,” promises to make each dance fundraiser a more enjoyable and consistent experience.  

Davis emphasizes the dances’ main priority is to bring a fun and amusing time to those who attend. 

While GlowJam is actively promoting the event, Davis highlights that making sure attendees have a great time is still their top priority.  

Looking ahead, GlowJam is introducing a neighbourhood-focused project for their upcoming dance fundraiser. By letting students select their school when buying tickets, they are inviting other Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) schools to take part. Three dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the participating schools as an extra perk, encouraging a sense of community involvement and support. 

As GlowJam celebrates the new year with its Winter Wonderland fundraiser dance on Jan. 12, look forward to what comes next. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Rotary partners with town on park redevelopment project

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s Rotary clubs are setting their eyes on assisting the municipality with the redevelopment of their namesake park ...

Polar Dip in Grand Valley raises record amount of money for Grand Valley Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski Over 50 brave souls took the plunge into the freezing Grand River to ring in the new year on Jan. 1. And ...

Carollers deliver joy to Orangeville family over the holidays

By Brian Lockhart An effort to bring joy to a local family turned into a big success when around 85 carollers arrived at their Orangeville ...

Local resident to hold annual marathon skate fundraiser, 1926 Skate

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne resident Steve McNeil, 62, is strapping on the skates and preparing to brave the winter cold for ...

Local business broken into, owner hoping to prevent it from happening to others

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An Orangeville business owner is looking to help other business owners avoid becoming the victims of crime after ...

Local hospital gets $500,000 donation for Smart Headwaters campaign

By Sam Odrowski A local family-owned business, e. Hofmann Plastics Inc., has pledged $500,000 in support of Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Smart Headwaters campaign. With ...

Date set for inquest into 2016 death of Orangeville women convicted of murder

By Paula Brown  A new date has been set for an inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate who was serving a ...