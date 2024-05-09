Girl Guides hosting spaghetti dinner in support of Montreal trip

By Brian Lockhart

By Brian Lockhart

The 1st Upper Grand Rangers Girl Guide Troupe, based out of Orangeville, is heading to Montreal for a fun-filled excursion as a group. They will see interesting sites during the trip and visit with a local Girl Guide group in the area.

To help defray the cost of the trip, the Guides are hosting a spaghetti dinner night at the Senior Centre in Orangeville.

Several girls from other Girl Guide groups, including Pathfinders, which are younger members of the Guides, will join the Rangers on this trip.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this,” explained Sharon Neal, Girl Guide contact guider. “We have a full schedule for the trip. We’re going to Old Montreal and a day trip to Mount Royal. We going to be taking a speed boat down the river so they’ll all have to wear their life jackets – they’re all excited about that.”

When they meet up with the Montreal Guides group they will meet some new people. Several of the local Guides speak French and they are excited to have a chance to practice their language skills.

The upcoming fundraiser will be an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner. There is a vegetarian sauce available. The meal comes with garlic bread, Caesar salad, dessert, and a drink.

There will be two seatings – one at 5:00 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for seniors or children.

There will also be two celebrity guests at the spaghetti dinner. Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, will attend the 5 p.m. dinner and

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post will attend the 7:30 p.m. dinner.

The dinner will be held at the Senior Centre on Bythia Street in Orangeville on Saturday, May 11.

Tickets are still available.

You can order tickets by messaging via e-mail to Sharon and Sara Neal at love2camp789@gmail.com.

There will also be a silent auction.

The Guides are receiving help for the event from one of their sponsors, Dave’s Butcher Shop.

