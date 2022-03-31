Four teams still standing in PJHL North Carruthers Division playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

The Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is seeing some fast and furious hockey as four teams battle it out in the best-of-seven semi-final round.

The Stayner Siskins were down 3-0 in their series with the Alliston Hornets but they managed to keep it alive with a 4-1 win in game four of the series on Alliston Home ice on Monday, March 28.

The Hornets managed to dominate the series up to that point and Hornets fans were hoping to see the series end in a sweep.

The Siskins came out hard in that game and out-shot the Alliston team and outplayed them for most of the game.

The series got underway on Thursday, March 24, on Stayner home ice and ended with a 3-2 overtime win for the Hornets.

Game Two of the series took place the following night in Alliston. That game saw the Hornets leading 3-1 going in the final period. Stayner closed the gap with a third period goal, but the Alliston team finished it off with an empty netter for the 4-2 win.

Game Three of the series was back in Stayner for an afternoon game on Sunday, March 27.

The Hornets managed to shut-out the Siskins for a 3-0 win to put all the pressure on Stayner to keep the series alive with a win in game four.

“It’s a good series, they’re a really good team, we’re playing out best of hockey of the year,” said Hornets coach Travis Chapman after the second game of the series. “It’s fun, and it’s entertaining. I think last night (game one) we did a better job of dictating the pace of the game. Tonight, they did a good job in the third period. We knew we were going to get their best game tonight and they gave it to us. Tonight was more of a back-and-forth game, and there was a lot more penalties tonight. If felt like we were on the penalty kill a lot tonight. It’s a credit to our penalty kill guys – we killed off every penalty we had.”

Game four of the series saw the Siskins take a two goal lead in the first period.

Alliston forward, Ben Taylor scored a 3:29 into the second period to close the gap.

The Siskins scored twice in the third to take a 4-1 win.

The teams will be back on the ice on Thursday, March 31, in Stayner for game five.

In the other semi-final series the Orillia Terriers are leading the Schomberg Cougars 3-1.

That series got underway on March 22, with Orillia winning the first game 2-1 in overtime.

The Cougars responded with a 4-3 win in the second game.

Orillia came out on top with a 5-4 win in game three but it took two overtime periods to get it done.

The Terriers managed to leave the ice with a 7-5 win in game four to put all pressure on Schomberg who will need a win in game five if they want their season to continue.

Game five of the series too place on Tuesday, March 29, with results not available at press time.

