Four pickup trucks stolen over the weekend in Dufferin

January 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of four pickup trucks in Orangeville and Mono.

The thefts took place between the evening of Jan. 21, and the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 2024.

The pickup trucks were stolen from the driveways of residential addresses in Mono and Orangeville. The vehicles are be described as the following:

2023 black Ford F-150 crew cab bearing Ontario marker BV62917 from Perry Road in the Town of Orangeville.

2023 black Ford F-150 bearing Ontario marker BW34470 from Ashwood Drive in the Town of Mono.

2023 grey Ford F-150 bearing Ontario marker BX76254 from Meek Avenue from the Town of Mono.

2023 grey Ford F-150 bearing Ontario marker BT97565 from McMaster Road in the Town of Orangeville.

Officers secured video surveillance where a dark colour sedan is observed pulling up to one of the residences. Two suspects are viewed exiting their vehicle and entering the stolen pick-up. After a couple of minutes within the truck, they get it started and are viewed driving it out of the driveway.

The investigation is ongoing. A photo of the suspect’s and their vehicle have been attached to this release.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

“Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

• Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

• Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material

• Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

• Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves

• Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle

• Park in the garage (if possible)

• Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

• Never leave a running vehicle unattended

• Lock your doors

• Roll up your windows

• Keep valuables out of sight

• Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

• Pocket your keys

• At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

