Fortinos opens latest franchise in Bolton

December 21, 2023

There’s a new grocery store in Bolton.

On Highway 50, in what was formerly a Zehrs, Fortinos opened its latest store on December 10.

Beverly Wright, Fortinos’ Marketing Director, said she and store owner Berkan Yagliyurt were very excited to be able to open the store before Christmastime.

“It was a hard push to get to this point but it’s very exciting, all of the trades worked very hard to make this happen — it’s a 60,000 square foot store,” said Wright.

She said Fortinos is excited about the Pane Fresco sections of its store, where it sells all kinds of hot and fresh foods. There’s a carvery with roasts, ribs and porchetta, soups and sandwiches, fresh-baked breads, Roman pizzas, a Café, fresh sushi station, and much more. It also has a 100-person seating area with free WiFi.

“We can do everything from individual meals to large catering orders,” said Wright. “The Pane Fresco area is very exciting.”

The Bolton Fortinos has fresh deli, seafood, and meat, over 500 types of cheese, a bakery, bulk foods, all kinds of produce and much more. The store has an in-house florist and a certified holistic nutritionist, some of the about 300 people working at the Bolton Fortinos.

Wright said Yagliyurt is looking forward to meeting the community and supporting local events, schools, and organizations like Caledon Community Services, which runs Caledon’s food bank The Exchange.

