‘Forms, Faces and Spaces – Figuratively Speaking’ art show returning to region

April 25, 2024

By Constance Scrafield

Once again artist, photographer, and writer Connie Munson has brought the Satellite branch of the International Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Competition, with “FORMS, FACES and SPACES – Figuratively Speaking,” and its companion inaugural event the “Festival of ARTFUL Communities.” These are running concurrently, starting May 1 and running for the entire month in four communities: Alton, Belfountain area, Georgetown and Norval at respectively the Pond Gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre; Melville White Church, just south of Belfountain; Upper Sisnett Lobby of the Helson Gallery; and St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

The Ad Hoc Advisory Group with main members Judy Daley, Paul Llew-Williams, and Connie Munson planned out how this diverse range of activities and exhibitions could combine as a whole with two parts: CONTACT and the ARTFUL Communities.

Of the 3rd annual show as part of the 28th annual CONTACT Festival, which is the world’s largest photography event, it should be noted that this year’s show had 145 entries from across Canada, of which were accepted 80 pieces of photography, sculpture, paintings, and textile art from 60 artists and photographers. The Jurors were Judy Daley, a retired curator from the Helson Gallery and formerly with PAMA and Greg Coman, a professional photographer from Georgetown.

Connie Munson said, “For the first time, there were entries from outside Ontario. One person from Vancouver is coming east to be part of the festival. Others are from Ottawa, coming to stay in bed and breakfast places.”

It is the inaugural Festival of ARTFUL Communities that hosts the “cornucopia of arts and cultural events,” as the organization’s press release suggests and cornucopia is the appropriate word for this month’s worth of places to go and things to see.

Marnie Cooke has been a participant in the show since the beginning. She started with dancing but has moved to a number of presentations, some spoken, in a schedule that sees her in all the locations.

It seems every corner of the available spaces will be in use for displays of the photography and other art forms. Focusing this year on the theme of “I have no front door” is one of the Cameo mini displays at the Melville White Church of photos and sketches. Three more Cameo exhibits are repeated with different themes throughout the month.

There is entertainment, largely free of charge or pay-as-you-can.

One ticketed event features the Heather Bambick Trio, appearing at the John Elliott Theatre at the Halton Hills Cultural Centre on Sunday, May 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Plenty of chances to meet the artists are offered at all of the venues over most days of the entire month. Workshops are offered, including an Everlasting Flowers Workshop. This one carries a cost for the class and the bouquet kit.

Several artists are giving demos about their art. Many are to be staged a the Melville White Church, including Plein Air demos by Kayla Jackson. In fact, the Melville White Church is kept busy every day with Meet the Artist, workshops, and special meet ‘n’ talk events with photographers.

The Easy Street Players are presenting “In Between” by William Lottering. Called a “short theatre reading” it is free or pay what you can.

On Holiday Monday, May 20, an Opening Picnic Reception will be held at the Melville. Hope is some of the local and participating musicians will come for fun to jam and play. Bring a picnic but count on dessert being supplied.

Ms. Munson enthused, “That day a number of people might be coming from Toronto. There is so much happening at the Melville White Church.”

Imagine, for the whole month of May, so much fun, ideas, entertainment, and so much to learn and understand about the basic theme of the forms, faces and spaces in our own lives. There will be plenty with which to identify or think about, in different and meaningful ways.

