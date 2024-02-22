General News

Former Orangeville Mayor, Dufferin County Warden hired as Erin CAO

February 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Erin has hired former Orangeville mayor and Dufferin County warden Rob Adams as the town’s new CAO.

The selection was announced in a Feb. 20 press release that noted Adams is expected to start with the municipality on March 11.

Erin has been seeking to replace former CAO Nathan Hyde after he abruptly quit last summer and started working for Caledon days later.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves used her strong-mayor power to remove Caledon’s CAO and hire Hyde.

Erin Fire Chief Jim Sawkins has been acting as CAO in the interim.

“After an extensive search for an experienced leader, town council believes that Adams will be a great fit for Erin,” the Town of Erin’s press release states.

“Adams is an experienced CAO, having successfully led two large municipalities [Grey Highlands and Whitchurch-Stouffville] during growth and infrastructure challenges.”

Erin Mayor Michael Dehn stated Adams has the “experience and vision” to advance the town forward as “the green gem on the shoulder of the GTA.

“Rob’s vision includes holding onto our rural roots while moving Erin forward along a sustainable path that will manage planned growth, evolve our local economy and support existing residents,” Dehn added.


