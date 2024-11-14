Firefighters partner with Mark’s to raise funds for Movember

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local firefighters have partnered with Mark’s in Orangeville to raise funds for Movember.

Tyler Sloan and Shawn Burns are firefighters with Orangeville Fire Services and have dedicated a significant amount of time to raising funds that will be donated to Movember Canada.

Movember is a charity that is near and dear to firefighters. Not only does the organization support research into prostate cancer and other types of cancer, but it also supports mental health awareness.

Firefighters are at a higher risk of having their lives impacted by certain types of cancers, including prostate cancer, and mental health concerns. This not only impacts them, it impacts the lives of their family members and others around them.

The name Movember comes from the movement where supporters grow mustaches during November to help raise awareness of the campaign.

Sloan and Burns started their initiative three years ago when they wanted to find a way to raise more funds for this charity.

“We started selling T-shirts honouring their fire service background and the effort to support what Movember stands for,” Sloan explained. “This year has been a big success so far. We have partnered with our local Mark’s store in Orangeville. Not only are they supplying the shirts this year, they are selling them in the store – a big shout out to Mike Lockey and the crew at Mark’s in Orangeville.”

You can buy a T-shirt by visiting the Mark’s store on 4th Avenue in Orangeville.

There is still a lot of time to support this cause. If you don’t want to purchase a T-shirt, you can visit the Orangeville Fire Services Movember webpage: ca.movember.com/team/2346651

You can order online at: http://forms.gle/gaR8QDg7EddPn5jG8.

If you are growing a mustache this November, you should wear it proudly as a way to spread the word and bring awareness to a good cause.

