Fatal collision in Shelburne under investigation

November 23, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious three-vehicle collision in Shelburne. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, at approximately 7:05 p.m., officers attended County Road 124 in Shelburne for the report of a serious three-vehicle collision. The collision involved a transport truck, and two pickup trucks. 

As a result of the collision, a 23-year-old, male from New Lowell and lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

There were no other injuries reported at the time.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.


