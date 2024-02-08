Explore Dufferin Guide opens for event submissions

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin is inviting community groups, not-for-profits, small businesses, and other organizations in the area to submit their events for inclusion in the next Explore Dufferin Guide.

Dufferin County announced in a press release on Feb. 2 that they are starting the curation process of the 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide and are looking to promote events for tourism in the County.

The Explore Dufferin Guide is a one-stop tourism resource spotlighting attractions and community events held throughout the year. The guide offers information on local businesses, and events, suggested itineraries for tourists, and much more.

The 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide will showcase events scheduled from May 2024 to April 2025.

Events eligible for the guide can include:

Cultural – festivals, parades, and other events that celebrate the history, traditions and customs of a particular group of people

– festivals, parades, and other events that celebrate the history, traditions and customs of a particular group of people Sport – competitions and games, such as marathons, charity runs, or local sports leagues

– competitions and games, such as marathons, charity runs, or local sports leagues Educational – educate the public about a particular topic, such as science fairs, lectures, workshops and seminars

– educate the public about a particular topic, such as science fairs, lectures, workshops and seminars Environmental – events like tree planting, clean-up projects, and conservation efforts

– events like tree planting, clean-up projects, and conservation efforts Entertainment – organized to entertain and engage the public, such as concerts, theatre performances, and comedy shows

– organized to entertain and engage the public, such as concerts, theatre performances, and comedy shows Holidays – celebrate national or local holidays and days of significance, events can include gatherings and activities

– celebrate national or local holidays and days of significance, events can include gatherings and activities Charity – raise money or awareness for a particular cause, such as a fundraising walk or a silent auction

– raise money or awareness for a particular cause, such as a fundraising walk or a silent auction Business – promote and support local businesses, such as trade shows, networking events and open houses

– promote and support local businesses, such as trade shows, networking events and open houses Religious – commemorate major religious gatherings or celebrations

For an event to be listed in the 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide, it must be open to the public and take place within the boundaries of Dufferin County.

All events being published in the guide will be curated from the submissions and will be based primarily on which events, at the Count’s discretion, will most improve the social, economic, or environmental well-being of the community.

The guide will be distributed to Dufferin County residents and nearby communities, reaching out to visitors travelling 40 kilometres or farther to explore Dufferin County. Submitted events will also be featured in the events calendar on the new Dufferin Tourism website.

The deadline to submit an event for the 2024 guide is Feb. 29.

For more information or to submit your event, visit www.dufferincounty.ca.

