Eid al-Fitr celebrations coming to Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

May 2, 2022   ·   1 Comments

The Dufferin Muslim Centre will be hosting the 2022 Eid al-Fitr celebrations at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC, 200 Fiddle Park Lane) in Shelburne on May 2 to coincide with the new moon sighting. 

“Tonight at sunset, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

“After a month of fasting, charity, and spiritual reflection, Eid al-Fitr is a time for community and celebration. One of the most important holidays in Islam, it is an opportunity for families and friends to gather and pray, feast, and spend quality time together. While the past two years have been challenging for us all, we have found inspiration in the values that are at the heart of Islam – generosity, peace, compassion, and gratitude – which will continue to help us as we recover from the pandemic, and move ahead with optimism and hope.”

As the name in Arabic suggests, Eid al-Fitr means “the feast of breaking the fast”, a festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al Fitr is a rejoiceful day for Muslims all over the world. The day is truly a celebration because it signifies the fruits of their labor and sacrifice that took place during the Ramadan observance.

The most wonderful thing about Eid is the sense of community and unity that it brings forth. 

The event will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and will be welcoming community members and leaders with a goal of bringing together communities from a wide area within southwestern Ontario ranging from Erin and Dundalk to Alliston.

The invitation to this event is extended to non-Muslims as well as community representatives from towns and cities including Shelburne and Orangeville with the purpose of sharing the happiness of this special day celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The Dufferin Muslim Centre (DMC) is a place where community unites with a vision to educate, enrich, and secure a sense of belonging for adults and children alike in our present day challenges. This vision includes and encourages inter-faith dialogue, religious services, and a wide variety of unique educational opportunities for men, women, and children.

The centre is located at 506195 Hwy 89 Unit #1 and the contact email is dufferinmuslimcentre@gmail.com and phone number is 416-566-2208.



         


Readers Comments (1)

  1. Alex Carter says:

    We’re very excited to celebrate with you on Monday!

    2:42 am on May 1, 2022
     Reply




