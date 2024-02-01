Dundalk’s new water tower enables faster housing construction

By Sam Odrowski

The Township of Dundalk is growing.

And to accommodate new growth from developments, a new water tower was recently constructed.

The water tower is located just northwest of the Dundalk Community Centre (550 Main St E, Dundalk) and will service 2,150 future residential and commercial units within Southgate. Many of those units are part of the new communities Flato Developments plans to build in Dundalk.

The new water tower is operational and enables faster construction of Flato’s projects.

The water tower’s capacity is 4,000 cubic meters.

The project was commissioned in 2023 and improves the consistency of water pressure for residents’ day-to-day use.

The new water tower also increases fire flow pressure, which will help extinguish fires faster and lower homeowner insurance rates.

An unveiling ceremony with Southgate’s mayor, deputy mayor, councillors and staff took place at the water tower last October.

For wastewater, Southgate’s engineers are working on upgrading the present system to increase its overall capacity to support future growth. This work is targeted to go to tender later this year.

“Flato will continue in the future, as we have in the past, to work with the Township of Southgate by supporting the building of communities we work in, to create a great home ownership experience,” said Nazy Majidi of Flato Developments.

