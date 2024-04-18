Sports

Dufferin-Peel Skating Club has successful competitive season

April 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin-Peel Skating Club had a successful season on the ice this year with many skaters achieving their goals and earning medals in competition. 

The Club trains out of the Ice Corral at Teen Ranch in Caledon.

Layla, Sarah, Claudia and Melissa took home Silver and Gold assessments at STAR 2 events in Mississauga and Newmarket. 

Hailey and Kristina earned silver and gold competing their first year at the STAR 4 level.

Sophia completed her second season competing with her team at the University level representing York University. 

The Provincial Level team of Jillian, Jordan, Ella and Kaitlyn represented the club well and gained valuable experience at many qualifying events throughout Ontario. There were many personal best skates to their credit.

Ella and Kaitlyn advanced to the Provincial Championships at the Cassie Campbell Arena in Brampton on March 21-24.

Kaitlyn finished sixth in the STAR 9 Artistic event with a strong performance.

Ella improved on her fifth-place finish at last year’s Provincials to take home the gold medal in STAR 5 Artistic with a personal best score.

The team will continue spring and summer training at the Teen Ranch Ice Corral to prepare for the new competitive season.


