Dufferin OPP wraps up Toys for Tots with big success

December 22, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Salvation Army has wrapped up the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Officers volunteered their time over the past three weekends collecting new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, and gift cards for those who needed a little extra help this holiday season.

The donations collected will be distributed by the Salvation Army to local families.

This year the campaign ran from Nov. 25, to Dec. 11.

The Orangeville Walmart provided the space in their parking lot to conduct the toy drive. Many people were inspired when they saw the officers on their way into the store and made the effort to pick up an extra toy when they were shopping to be given to the toy drive.

“The generosity was overwhelming,” said Pastor Roger Barrow, of the New Hope Community Church. The church building, which acts as a collection place, was filled with hundreds of toys for all ages. Along with the toys, there were gift cards donated that will be given to older kids so they can choose their own gift this year.

Several other businesses and organizations also were accepting donations at their locations to be collected by the Salvation Army for distribution.

Every year over 300 local families are served by the program with over 700 children receiving toys, books, games, puzzles, and personal care items. In addition, around $5,000 in gift cards is collected for local teens, as well as a sizable number of grocery store gift cards.

