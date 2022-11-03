Dufferin OPP open house shares robot, remote aircraft demonstrations with public

By Sam Odrowski

A community open house event was held by Dufferin OPP last Wednesday (Oct. 26) at their Primrose Detachment.

Officers engaged the public with the specialized services they use in combatting crime, such as their canine unit, Mobile Crisis Response Team, and Emergency Response Team. There were Remotely Piloted Aircraft System demonstrations and robot demonstrations for their Urban Search and Rescue Explosives Team as well.

The open house also served as an opportunity for OPP Uniform Recruiting and showing of the OPP’s ATVs and snowmobiles.

Around 100 people attended the open house, with students coming from Centre Dufferin High School, Westside High School and Erin District High School.

“It is important to create opportunities for our Dufferin residents to meet local officers, address concerns, and continue to build trust, and strengthen relationships between the public and police,” said Sgt. Terri-Ann Pencarinha of the Dufferin OPP.

She noted that there were also volunteering and recruitment opportunities which many attendees expressed an interest in.

“We would like to thank our community members for braving the weather and attending our open house. We had great feedback and are already looking forward to seeing you next year,” said Sgt. Pencarinha.

