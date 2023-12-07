Dufferin OPP holding photos with Santa event Dec. 13

December 7, 2023 · 0 Comments

“Ho ho ho” will soon be heard at the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police in Orangeville (390 C Line).

Santa Claus will be stopping by and families will have the chance to get photos on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dufferin OPP is asking that those attending bring either a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped children’s toy. All donations will go to the Orangeville Food Bank and Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services.

Attendees are welcome to park in the front parking lot and enter through the front lobby where they will be greeted by members of the Dufferin OPP.

“Please join us in creating a memorable keepsake for your families this holiday season,” said Dufferin OPP in a media release.

The event is BYOC, meaning attendees need to bring their own camera.

