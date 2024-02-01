General News

Dufferin County’s 2024 Experimental Acres open for applications

February 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The County of Dufferin is inviting farmers to apply to the 2024 Experimental Acres Program by Friday, Feb. 23.

Through the Experimental Acres program, Dufferin farmers are provided with educational and financial support to de-risk new practices that improve yield, soil health, carbon sequestration and overall sustainability. 

“Dufferin County cares deeply about being a home for thriving agri-food businesses. The Experimental Acres Program is an opportunity for our municipality to offer a first step for farmers towards accessing larger funding opportunities and scaling up regenerative practices,” said Todd Taylor, Dufferin County Councillor and Chair of the Infrastructure and Environmental Services Committee.

The program is intended to champion farmer-led discovery with small-scale experimentation that can link to more considerable funding opportunities.   

“Dufferin County cares deeply about being a home for thriving agri-food businesses. The Experimental Acres Program is an opportunity for our municipality to offer a first step for farmers towards accessing larger funding opportunities and scaling up regenerative practices,” said Todd Taylor, Dufferin County Councillor and Chair of the Infrastructure and Environmental Services Committee.

Farmer-created projects will be supported through three Experimental Acres funding streams: 

Living Roots and Green Cover 

Maintaining soil cover helps reduce soil erosion from wind and precipitation. Example practices include cover cropping, intercropping and introducing new crops into the rotation. 

Innovation 

The innovation stream is for projects that can benefit soil health and do not fit into other categories. Example practices include tarping to reduce tillage intensity, winter crop rotation, and planting tall grass prairie. 

Integrating Animals on the Farm  

Integrating animals on the farm can have many benefits to soil health and promote carbon storage in cropland soil. Example practices include rotational grazing, silvopasture and bale grazing. 

This year, Experimental Acres will be delivered by Grey County Agricultural Services.

Those who successfully apply for the program can expect to receive prompt reimbursement of costs to de-risk their trial, conduct soil testing and result analysis, research support from staff and information about related events and programs.  

Dufferin farmers are encouraged to apply for funding online by Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at tinyurl.com/2024-Experimental-Acres. 

“Through the Experimental Acres Program, we are learning together with the goal of advancing best-management practices that produce both food and the services of a climate-resilient ecosystem: greater biodiversity, more carbon-hungry soil, healthy watersheds, increased pollinator habitat and bioregion stability,” Sara MacRae, Dufferin County’s manager of climate and energy.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Fire & Ice Festival draws crowds to Alton Mill for winter themed fun

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Alton was a hot spot last weekend as crowds braved the cold to come out to the annual ...

Dufferin County Interfaith Forum to host annual potluck dinner

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents from various religious faiths will have the chance to converse with each other and further ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin County ...

Mono gets ‘anaemic’ response from MTO on safety concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council has made some headway in its attempts to bend the province’s ear to highway safety concerns. ...

Orangeville Food Bank aims to raise $180k with Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski Lace up your sneakers and get ready to move.  The Orangeville Food Bank is gearing up to host the 7th Annual “Coldest ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector locally ...

GENESIS Brampton receives prestigious award for overall excellence and customer service

By Brian Lockhart Since opening its doors at the Mayfield Auto Mall in the north end of Brampton, Genesis Brampton has provided service that exceeds ...