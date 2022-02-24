Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback named Shadow Minister for Environmental and Climate Change

By Rob Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback has been named the Shadow Minister for Environmental and Climate Change, as part of the Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the first session of the 44th Parliament on February 22.

The 44th Parliament will resume sitting on February 28.

“I’m both humbled and honoured to be accepting this new role,” said Seeback. “I want to thank our interim leader, Candice Bergen, for putting her faith and trust in me to hold the current Trudeau government accountable for their failed leadership on the environment and climate change. Canadians want to see a real plan of action, not more rhetoric. We can tackle climate change while protecting jobs and growing the economy.”

In speaking with the Citizen, Seeback noted that fighting against the carbon tax will be his focus as Shadow Minister. He said the tax has been a difficult added cost for many people across Canada, including some of his constituents here in Dufferin–Caledon.

“We get calls and emails from people who are really struggling because there has been a significant increase in, for example, the cost to heat your home,” he said. “We had an email from an elderly lady who said I have to keep my home near freezing, in order to be able to afford my heating bill, and the carbon tax is not helping.”

A Shadow Minister is a member of the Opposition chosen by the Leader of the Opposition and has the responsibility of scrutinizing and keeping a close eye on the work of a specific department of the government and the individual minister of that department. The Shadow Minister also puts forward and explains opposition policies.

The top-level shadow ministers then form a Shadow Cabinet, which meets regularly to develop these policies. As Shadow Minister for Environmental and Climate Change, Seeback will be scrutinizing Environmental and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Seeback previously served as Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration. He also served as Deputy Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, as part of the Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the first session of the 43rd Parliament under then-leader Andrew Scheer.

“We need to be working with the provinces to identify technological solutions to address climate change while investing in Canadians,” said Seeback. “The Trudeau government’s approach isn’t working. Canada needs an environmental plan that not only works for Canadians, but also respects the jurisdiction of the provinces to ensure provincial governments can stand behind it that will allow us to actually meet our climate change goals. I’m eager to tackle the difficult work that lies ahead in leading our country towards a greener, more prosperous future.”

