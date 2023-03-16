Dufferin Caledon COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic closing

By Paula Brown

The Dufferin Caledon COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic at the Orangeville Pharmacy (Unit 5-50 Rolling Hills Drive) will officially close on Mar. 30.

The decision to close the clinic comes as the need in the community diminishes for a widespread pandemic response and a decrease in patient need for a COVID-19 clinic.

“We are grateful for the teams at Headwaters Health Care Centre, the Dufferin Area Family Health Team, and Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team partners, who over the past three years have ensured our community received the best care possible. It has been a difficult road and we appreciate your sacrifice and continued dedication,” said Lianne Barbour, executive director of Dufferin Area Family Health Team (DAFHT) and co-chair of Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team.

In October 2020, the Dufferin Area Family Health, with Headwaters Health Care Centre and Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team partners, opened the Dufferin Caledon COVID-19 Cold & Flu Clinic to provide clinical assessments for symptomatic patients.

Since its opening, clinical physicians and staff have assessed over 7,000 patients and swabbed over 3,000 residents.

“The transition nearly three years ago, from a COVID-19 Assessment Centre in a tenet on the hospital grounds to where we are today, has been a true testament to the collaboration in our local community,” said Kim Delahunt, CEO and president of Headwaters Health Care Centre. “The transition to expanded capacity for testing of symptomatic patients at the Cold & Flu Centre allowed us to resume our focus on acute patient care.”

For the remainder of March, the Dufferin Caledon COVID-19 Cold and Flu Clinic hours will be reduced to Mondays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Symptomatic patients seeking an appointment for COVID-19 assessment and patients eligible for PCR swabbing can call 1-888-530-1319 to make an appointment.

For more information about where to access COVID-19 assessments, treatments, and testing eligibility, visit the Ontario government’s COVID-19 testing and treatment page.

