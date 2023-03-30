Dufferin Arts Council opens submissions for post-secondary scholarships

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Aspiring artists have until June to apply for an Ann Laurier Scholarship.

Applications to the Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) are now open for this year’s scholarships. Full details and the application forms are available at dufferinarts.com.

The application deadline is June 30.

These scholarships are available to students who are residents of Dufferin County, graduating from high school this year, and preparing to attend an accredited university or college.

Three one-time scholarships are awarded each year. Scholarships are $2,500 to students of exceptional talent in the field of the arts — the visual, literary, or performing arts.

Michele Maycock, a DAC board member, said works of art contribute much to a community. And the council, by way of the annual scholarship fund, has contributed more than $130,000 since 1996 toward cultivating artistic aspirations.

“Art inspires, delivers beauty, evokes profound thought and meaningful conversations,” Maycock said. “Art hangs out on our walls, sits on our shelves and moves on our stages, like a best friend, always there to comfort, inspire and deliver hope.”

DAC is a group of people who have come together to support artists and the arts in Dufferin County. In 2022, the council celebrated 30 years of promoting the arts in the county. The council was founded in 1992.

Besides the Ann Laurier Scholarships for grade 12 students entering post-secondary school in the arts, DAC offers the Reed T. Cooper bursary for mid-career artists. The council also funds the Artist in the Schools program that brings professional artists into schools to instruct students.

“We are proud of the inspiration, encouragement, and support we have given to, and had from, the many talented artists who flourish right here in Dufferin County,” Maycock said.

“Each year we raise money to fund projects that promote the development of artists and the arts throughout Dufferin County.”

