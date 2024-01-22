Dufferin Arts Council joins DBOT and SPARC, offering more to members

January 22, 2024 · 0 Comments
By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) is ushering in the new year with new added benefits for its members.
The local arts council announced in a press release on Jan. 15 that they’d become members of two organizations that will help provide more perks and services for their members.
“We’re very pleased to be offering these new benefits and opportunities to our membership,” said Warren Maycock, chair of the Dufferin Arts Council. “It’s a wonderful way to be starting out the new year.”
The Dufferin Arts Council has become a member of the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT), a community-building non-profit organization dedicated to helping local businesses. This is done by helping them connect with other businesses and resources, advocating for business needs, promotion, and financial savings.
Perks DAC members now have access to include:
The arts council has also become a member of Supporting Performing Arts in Rural Communities (SPARC), which is a network of producers, presenters, creators and community animators in rural and remote communities across Ontario. Some of the services and benefits for Dufferin Arts Council members include:
The Dufferin Art Council was formed in 1992 by a group of local residents who came together to help support artists and the arts in Dufferin County. Each year, DAC looks to raise money to fund projects that promote the development of artists and the arts in the community. In 2022, the arts council celebrated their 30th anniversary.
To inquire about becoming a member of the Dufferin Arts Council, visit www.dufferinarts.com.