Dufferin and Caledon share $863,199 from gas tax program to improve transit

April 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin–Caledon is getting an $800,000 boost in funding from the provincial government’s 2023-24 Gas Tax program.

Municipalities can use the funding to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

Orangeville is receiving $294,473 while Caledon is receiving $568,726.

The funding announcement was made by Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on Friday (April 19).

“Our government is providing Gas Tax funding so that municipalities can continue to support and grow transit systems,” said Jones. “Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we will continue to invest in local transit to drive economic growth, make travel more convenient and connect people to the things that matter most to them.”

Almost $380 million has been invested by the Ontario government to help 102 municipalities improve local transit through the Gas Tax program.

Included in this year’s Gas Tax program is a one-time additional $3 million to ensure municipalities can continue to support and grow their transit systems.

“No matter where you live, Ontarians deserve access to fast, reliable and affordable public transit,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Our government is helping municipalities improve their transit systems now and for decades to come.”

Municipalities may use the Gas Tax funding for transit operating and/or capital expenditures.

Readers Comments (0)