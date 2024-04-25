General News

Dufferin and Caledon share $863,199 from gas tax program to improve transit  

April 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin–Caledon is getting an $800,000 boost in funding from the provincial government’s 2023-24 Gas Tax program.

Municipalities can use the funding to expand service hours, increase routes, purchase new vehicles and improve accessibility to increase transit ridership.

Orangeville is receiving $294,473 while Caledon is receiving $568,726.

The funding announcement was made by Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones on Friday (April 19).

“Our government is providing Gas Tax funding so that municipalities can continue to support and grow transit systems,” said Jones. “Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we will continue to invest in local transit to drive economic growth, make travel more convenient and connect people to the things that matter most to them.”

Almost $380 million has been invested by the Ontario government to help 102 municipalities improve local transit through the Gas Tax program.

Included in this year’s Gas Tax program is a one-time additional $3 million to ensure municipalities can continue to support and grow their transit systems.

“No matter where you live, Ontarians deserve access to fast, reliable and affordable public transit,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Our government is helping municipalities improve their transit systems now and for decades to come.”

Municipalities may use the Gas Tax funding for transit operating and/or capital expenditures. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Environmentally mindful Orangeville man opens free seed library 

By Gail Powell McCarthy Street resident Matthew Smith wants to share his love of backyard farming and sustainability with his Orangeville neighbours. He’s an active ...

Lord Dufferin IODE now accepting pre-orders for 29th Annual Geranium Sale 

By Sam Odrowski Gardening season is fast approaching, and a local women-led not-for-profit organization is holding its yearly geranium sale to help people freshen up ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback critical of spending in 2024 Budget

By Sam Odrowski The Liberal Government of Canada announced its 2024 Budget on April 16 with $535 billion in total spending and a nearly $40 ...

Mono asks county to look into a tax on vacant homes

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An unoccupied home is seen as unacceptable during a housing crisis. As such, the provincial government took steps ...

Dining in Dufferin: Deja Vu Diner provides much more than just breakfast and lunch

By Gail Powell From wedding engagements, dance parties and free giveaways to multiple fundraisers, a visit from the Stanley Cup, and a recent viral TikTok ...

Dirt bike riders lobby Mono council to open trails

By JAMES MATTHEWS A group representing offroad motorcycle riders wants Mono to open some of its trails to dirt bikes. Lisa Thompson of the Ontario Federation ...

Strong mayor powers, zoning bylaws questioned at packed Democracy Caledon meeting

150 people attended a Citizens’ Forum held at St. James Anglican Church on April 17 By Zachary Roman Caledon residents against the use of strong ...