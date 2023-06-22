Drugs, firearms, stolen property seized by Dufferin OPP in Orangeville, multiple charges laid

June 22, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a firearm, drugs and charged two individuals as a result of an ongoing drug investigation in Dufferin County.

On June 9, 2023, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of Nottawasaga CSCU, Caledon CSCU, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, and the OPP Physical Surveillance Unit executed two search warrants at separate addresses in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located and seized a firearm as well as a quantity of Cocaine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), and cash. In addition to the seizure two individuals were arrested and charged with multiple offences.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized: a handgun, quantity of cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), several unknown pills, digital scales, cash ($1815), and a cellphone

In addition to the seizure, two people were charged with the following offences.

A 23-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to comply with Probation Order – (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

The accused was transported to the Dufferin OPP Detachment where he were held pending a bail hearing.

A 31-year-old male, from East Garafraxa has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methylenedioxymethamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges at a later date in July 2023. These charges have not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)