General News

Drugs, cash, stolen items seized by police after executing search warrant

February 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and an assortment of stolen tools were recently seized by Dufferin OPP, when executing a search warrant in Orangeville. Four individuals were also arrested and several charges have been laid.

Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members, along with uniform members of Dufferin OPP and the Caledon CSCU executed a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue in Orangeville on Feb. 22.

As a result of the search warrant, Jeremy Scott, 42, of Orangeville has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance (opioid), theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000.

Kendra Neil, 30, who has no fixed address was charged with theft (under $5,000), possession of property obtained by crime (under $5,000), and fail to comply with release order.

David Teggart, 46, of Melancthon has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), and possession of a schedule I substance (Opioid).

Karen Whiting, 47, of Orangeville has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) possession of a schedule I substance (Opioid) – two counts, possession of a schedule III substance, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime (under $5,000).

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

In addition to drugs and stolen tools, $430 in cash was seized by police during the raid.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/


