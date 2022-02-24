Driver facing multiple charges after intentionally striking several Dufferin OPP cruisers

February 24, 2022

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a driver who intentionally drove his vehicle into several police cruisers while fleeing from police.

Last Thursday (Feb. 17) at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 10 in Orangeville. The driver of the vehicle is currently wanted by police and is prohibited from driving. The driver has a history of fleeing from police and therefore officers attempted to strategically stop the vehicle by using a rolling block maneuver.

The suspect deliberately struck several police cruisers with his vehicle while fleeing the scene. For public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. The suspect is known to police and is facing additional charges.

Luckily there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2018 Chevrolet Spark, 4-door, hatchback, grey in colour bearing an Ontario licence plate, CMLK 545.

Anyone who has any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

