Headline News

Driver facing multiple charges after intentionally striking several Dufferin OPP cruisers

February 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a driver who intentionally drove his vehicle into several police cruisers while fleeing from police.

Last Thursday (Feb. 17) at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 10 in Orangeville. The driver of the vehicle is currently wanted by police and is prohibited from driving. The driver has a history of fleeing from police and therefore officers attempted to strategically stop the vehicle by using a rolling block maneuver.

The suspect deliberately struck several police cruisers with his vehicle while fleeing the scene. For public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. The suspect is known to police and is facing additional charges. 

Luckily there were no injuries as a result of this incident. 

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2018 Chevrolet Spark, 4-door, hatchback, grey in colour bearing an Ontario licence plate, CMLK 545.                 

Anyone who has any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Dufferin OPP doused in ice water for annual polar plunge in support of Special Olympics

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local law enforcement and leaders experienced a chilly splash this long weekend as they took part in the ...

MP Kyle Seeback says invoking Emergencies Act sets ‘dangerous precedent’

By Sam Odrowski Canada will remain in a state of emergency up to mid-March at the latest. A 185-151 vote in the House of Commons ...

Town looking to create crisis care beds

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville Council is now looking to create a crisis care bed facility instead of a men’s homeless shelter. Council unanimously passed a ...

Driver facing multiple charges after intentionally striking several Dufferin OPP cruisers

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a driver who intentionally drove his vehicle into several police cruisers while fleeing from police. Last Thursday (Feb. 17) at ...

County to terminate emergency declaration over COVID-19 on March 1

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The County of Dufferin will terminate its emergency declaration on March 1 after being in effect for almost ...

Letter of Instruction requiring vaccination for recreation and sport facilities being lifted by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

By Sam Odrowski Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph Public Health’s top doctor is soon rescinding her Letter of Instruction regarding proof of vaccination requirements at facilities used for sports ...