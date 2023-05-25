Letters to the Editor

Dissolution of Peel

May 25, 2023

Sir:

Caledon is soon to be separated from Peel Region, which will be disbanded. What is to happen to Caledon?

One possibility is that for voting purposes Caledon will be attached to Dufferin County, which has a much smaller population. That would mean Caledon’s voters would dominate those of Dufferin County.

Another is that Caledon could become a separate federal and provincial voting district, with the Dufferin-Caledon riding becoming smaller or adopting a township farther north to raise its electoral numbers closer to the average (120,000).

Whatever happens, I suggest that the Dufferin County Council start considering what should happen in Dufferin County’s interest. This is essentially an agricultural county, and it should remain so as most of the population live here for that reason. Any major change in the voting district could vastly change the federal and provincial policies we prefer to support.

Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa



         


