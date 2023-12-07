Headline News

Dining in Dufferin: Shine Baking Co. brings gluten-free artisanal creations to the region

December 7, 2023

By Gail Powell

What started off as a last-minute switch of inventory for a Christmas market in Shelburne has grown into a successful artisanal bakery for Rosie Cornelius and Tyler Harron.

“Technically, Shine Baking Co. started on Dec. 5 – Rosie’s birthday – almost 10 years ago,” said Harron. “She was going to attend this holiday market with some hand-crafted housewares when she decided to make and bring gluten-free baked goods instead.”

After a few stints in food service, cooking and catering, Cornelius was so dissatisfied with the quality and taste of commercial gluten-free and vegan baked goods that she began to develop her own recipes.

“I’ve learned a lot about how nutrition affects people and how important nutritional balance is,” she explained. “I decided the timing was right for me to start my own thing, and one day I said out loud, “’I’m going to do this. I am a gluten-free, vegan baker now!’”

After selling all of her stock the first time she set up her booth at the Orangeville Farmer’s Market, she knew this new venture could work.

Harron wasn’t quite in the Shine Baking Co. partnership picture yet until he started to attend the farmer’s market a few years ago and buy some of Cornelius’s plant-based treats for his son, Henry.

“Rosie and I knew of each other in high school, but weren’t in the same circles,” recalled Harron.

“Years later, I moved back to Shelburne with my beautiful son, Henry, who has juvenile arthritis. I was regularly going to Sick Kids with him and looking to change his diet to plant-based with a high nutrient content. I had also decided to eat plant-based foods in solidarity with my son and was noticing a great benefit to my own osteoarthritis.”

Harron would often visit and chat with Cornelius at her booth at the Shelburne Farmers Market, where he would purchase brownies and other goodies from her.

“I fell in love with her baking and loved Rosie’s passion, energy and commitment to her craft,” Harron recalled.

“Then I soon realized that I could not resist her genuine smile and her big, beautiful eyes – that I can see from space,” he mused.

The pair, along with their baking/cooking team, now make beautiful butter tarts, cakes, lemon bars and other vegan, gluten-free and nut-free goodies out of the Shelburne Legion’s commercial kitchen at 203 William St.

“We are also Legion members, and so appreciate our fellow members, veterans, the cadets and the officers, and the work that is done with and for the community. We have great pride in being a part of the Legion and what it stands for. We want to thank everyone there who has made us feel so welcomed, like family,” said Cornelius.

“We also love our #shinypeople (our customers and friends that we’ve been so blessed to meet over the years). We love making delicious, unique and nutritious food and treats for everyone.”

For more info on their baked goods, newly released Christmas menu, their curries and soups or to order from their online menu, visit: https://www.shinebakingco.ca/s/splash


