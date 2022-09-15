Deputy mayor candidate says local business development is key to stable tax rates

September 15, 2022 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville’s next town council needs to aim for leaner budgets and measures to cut costs.

And local businessman Trevor Castiglione would like to have a hand in shepherding the municipality toward a firmer financial footing. He’s hoping voters choose him to fill the deputy mayor’s role in the Oct. 24 election.

“It takes a lot of courage and a thick skin to run for office,” he said. “It’s not an easy job and it’s not for everyone.

“Ordinary people like myself want to serve the public to make things better for their neighbors, friends, families and communities.”

Castiglione is one of two candidates on the hustings for the No. 2 position on town council.

“I truly believe we are at a critical point in Orangeville,” he said. “Should COVID-19 outbreaks persist, restrictions be reintroduced, or disruptions to economic activity happen again, an inflation-driven recession could be unprecedented.

“The fiscal challenges facing Orangeville won’t be addressed through any single measure.”

While there’s been some residential growth in Orangeville over the last few years, industrial development has been stagnant, he said. And the dearth of business taxes in municipal coffers has hoisted a burden on the individual rate payer.

“We need to find ways to stabilize our economic development to help offset the taxes for our residents,” Castiglione said. “We need to help promote our existing businesses to enhance their growth and prosperity to increase employment and show future industry that we encourage and support growth within our town.

“Instead of hindering our current businesses we need to promote and help them maximize their potential.”

Business attraction and retention are crucial to Orangeville, he said. And a top-notch fibre optic network would be a boon for existing businesses and an incentive for new industry to set up show in town.

“Connectivity will help businesses grow and become more productive,” said Castiglione. “Communities with robust municipal fiber networks have a better chance of attracting new businesses, especially in high-tech industries.

“High-speed internet access is an attractive option for someone to be able to work from home, especially as more employers start operating out of cloud-based networks. Positioning our community for the future demands of technology could be crucial to staying resilient.”

Readers Comments (0)