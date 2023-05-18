Cruisin’ on First Car Show returns for the summer

May 18, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It’s time to apply some elbow grease and put some wax on your car, shine the chrome, and blacken the tires, to get ready for another summer of showing off your prize vehicle at the Cruisin’ on First Classic & Custom Car Show.

The popular local car show will take place every Wednesday evening in the parking lot at the Orangeville Canadian Tire beginning May 17 and running through to September 27. The show gets underway around 6:00 p.m., and people stay until dusk.

The show routinely gets over 250 cars every week, with some nights featuring up to 400 vehicles during themed event days.

Organizer, David Murphy, has been running the show since 2015.

“The show is for classic or special interest cars, or custom cars,” David explained. “The ice cream truck will be there, there’s music. It’s a family friendly event.”

The show will have theme nights throughout the summer, dedicated to certain types of cars.

For example, there’s the Mustang Rodeo, Mopar Mania, Canadian-Made Classics, British Invasion, Muscle Car Mania, and Cruisin’ Corvettes. On these nights, many owners will participate and bring their vehicles based on the theme.

There are also nights dedicated to specific decades. If you have a vintage car with fins, there’s a night for you.

There will also be kid’s judging nights on June 21 and August 16.

Also coming up in June is the Blues Cruise. This event, also organized by David, runs along with the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, and will see Broadway in Orangeville filled with classic, vintage, and custom cars and trucks.

You can listen to some music, see live bands, and tour the auto show at the same time.

The Blues and Jazz Festival takes place on June 2,3, and 4, with the Blues Cruise happening on Friday, June 2.

The gates for car owners will open at 3:00 p.m., and registration is required.

The event provides a terrific opportunity to enjoy an evening of live music and vintage automobiles.

You can follow the Cruisin’ on First show by checking out the Facebook page and see upcoming events and theme nights.

Readers Comments (0)