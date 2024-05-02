General News

Cruisin’ on First Car Show returning to Orangeville, opening night upcoming

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Car enthusiasts in the region can bring out their special vehicles when the Cruisin’ on First Classic & Custom Car Show gets underway later this month. 

The annual summer event features all sorts of classic cars and trucks as well as some beautiful custom rides at the Canadian Tire parking lot in Orangeville.

Organizer, David Murphy, has been running the popular show for 10 years. Previous to David taking over, another club called ‘The Road Hazards’ ran the show.

“I’ve been going to that car show since I was kid,” David explained. “They’ve always had them at the Canadian Tire. I heard the people that used to run it, couldn’t do it anymore. I went to them and said ‘I would like to take it over.’ I thought I could learn how to do it and eventually put my own spin on it.”

While everyone is welcome to bring their vehicles on any given show night, there are special themed nights throughout the summer.

“Every week, everybody can come,” David said. “The special nights are to bring car clubs from out of the area. We have the Mustang Rodeo, Corvette night, GM night, Mopar night, and a hotrod night. We also have a special night for car enthusiasts who are under 30 years old.”

The show also features special nights for different decades and a special English car night.

As well, the show will feature the popular Hagerty youth judging night where young people can vote for their favourite car.

David also hosts other car shows throughout the summer at different locations.

These include the Blues Cruise at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival. A show at the Orangeville RibFest, and a big show at the annual Orangeville Fall Fair.

Opening night for the Cruisin’ on First Classic & Custom Car Show is Wednesday, May 15.

The show will take place every Wednesday night at the Canadian Tire parking lot through to Sept. 25.


