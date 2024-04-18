Credit Valley Conservation invites public to open house

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is inviting the members of the community to attend its Pits to Parks Open House on April 18.

The event runs between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Alton Legion, 1267 Queen St. W., Alton.

“We’re planning to ecologically restore two former aggregate sites in Caledon: Pinchin Pit and the Flaherty West Pit, which is part of Charles Sauriol Conservation Area,” said Terri LeRoux, director of Parks, Lands and Community Engagement at CVC. “Our goal is to transform these properties into future Credit Valley Parks and we’re seeking input from residents.”

CVC is undertaking studies to determine the technical, environmental, economic and social feasibility of importing clean excess soil to facilitate the enhanced ecological restoration of Pinchin Pit and Flaherty West Pit, in partnership with the Region of Peel. The two sites will be transformed into areas suitable for tree planting and, the development of grassland habitat and will provide the community with nature-based recreation opportunities.

Building on the Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area project, the Pits to Parks Restoration Project is anticipated to be a multi-year process involving the beneficial reuse of clean excess soil from municipal infrastructure projects in the Peel Region.

“CVC is committed to engaging with the community at key milestones throughout project planning, design and implementation,” said the CVC in a media release.

To meet CVC staff, learn about the project and provide feedback, register for the open house at: cvc.ca/PitsToParksOpenHouse.

