County of Dufferin to host information booth at Home and Garden show this weekend

April 4, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

Anybody who’s looking to learn more about contractors, landscapers, businesses, and not-for-profit organizations in Dufferin County can find it all at the Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show this weekend.

The annual event, celebrating the arrival of spring and the various home improvement projects that come with it, kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 and runs until Sunday, April 7.

All the action takes place at the Orangeville Agricultural Society’s Event Centre (Fairgrounds) and the event is free to attend. Although, the event acts as a fundraiser for the Orangeville Lions Club, which helps them support various charitable organizations and projects within the community.

There will be nearly 200 booths, featuring a variety of businesses and non-profit organizations in the community, such as the County of Dufferin.

Stop by the county’s booth from A21 to A26 to learn more about the programs and services they offer year-round.

Some of the services that the County of Dufferin will highlight at their booth include:

Waste Services

Get information on programs and services offered by Waste Services.

Learn about waste reduction in Dufferin County with tips on how to reduce food waste, use the Green Bin and where to donate unwanted textiles.

Also learn about upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Events and Compost Giveaway Days.

Enter a draw for a chance to win one of 10 Zero Waste kits.

Climate

See how Dufferin County is taking action on climate change and how you can get involved.

Discover what steps you can take to protect your home and belongings from flood damage with any budget. A changing climate could increase your risk of home flooding over the next several years.

Participate in a trivia game for your chance to win prizes related to emergency preparedness prizes

Forest

Learn about your local forest resource: where it is, how it’s sustainably managed and what recreational uses are permitted in which areas.

Learn about forest invasive species present in Dufferin County and on the horizon.

Learn about what people get from the forest and tell us what you think the forest gets from people.

Emergency Management

Get emergency preparedness tips to protect yourself, your family and small businesses.

Pick up eclipse glasses while supplies last to prepare for the Solar Eclipse on April 8!

Take an emergency management survey for a chance to win great prizes.

Museum of Dufferin (MoD)

Learn what your community museum and archives are all about and how the MoD is collecting and sharing our community stories.

Hear about upcoming MoD programs and exhibits for all ages.

Chat with a staff member to learn more about research, artifact donations and the history of Dufferin County.

Development and Tourism

Take the Dufferin County Tourism Survey and share your experiences on tourism in the county. Participants will receive an Explore Dufferin tote bag.

Learn more about Dufferin County at www.dufferincounty.ca and learn more about the Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show at orangevillelions.org/homegardenshow.

