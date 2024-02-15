County of Dufferin services to be impacted on Family Day

February 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

Family Day takes place on Monday, February 19 this year. Here is what you need to know about Dufferin County services that day.

Dufferin County’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 19. They will reopen on Tuesday, February 20 at 8:30 am.Looking for some long weekend fun? Check out the Explore Dufferin Guide for day trip itineraries and more!

Family Day at the Museum of Dufferin

Join us for Family Day from 11 am to 4 pm at the Museum of Dufferin for crafts, scavenger hunts and family-friendly activities! The entire museum is open for you to explore and admission is free!

This is a popular event. The MoD asks that you reserve your free time-entry tickets on Eventbrite. Learn more and register.

Waste Services

There will be no waste collection on Monday, February 19 due to the Family Day holiday. Please place all garbage, Blue Boxes and Green Bins out for collection one day later that week. For missed collections, please call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext.1. Questions? Call Dufferin Waste at 519.941.2816 ext. 2620 or email dufferinwaste@dufferincounty.ca.

Residents are reminded that Dufferin County’s residential recycling program is now managed by Circular Materials, a not-for-profit producer responsibility organization committed to building efficient and effective recycling systems in Ontario and across Canada. For all recycling inquiries, including new or replacement Blue Boxes, please call GFL at 1.888.941.3345 ext. 1.

Never miss a collection! Download the Dufferin Waste app for weekly reminders, alerts and updates on special collections and events.



Housing Services

Clients of Dufferin County Housing Services can contact 519.941.8221 for after-hours emergency maintenance issues.

Within Dufferin County, there are emergency shelter options and resources to assist anyone experiencing homelessness. Resources can be found at www.dufferincounty.ca.



Ontario Works

Anyone in immediate financial need who is looking to apply for social assistance can complete an application online at www.ontario.ca/socialassistance or by calling the Intake and Benefits Administration Unit to complete an application over the phone at 1.888.999.1142.

EarlyOn

EarlyON centres in Dufferin County will not be open or running programs on Monday, February 19. Families are welcome to leave messages on social media or the Ask EarlyON phone line 519.938.0559, which will be answered on Tuesday, February 20.

Readers Comments (0)