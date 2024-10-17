County of Dufferin seeks input on Economic Development Strategy

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin is asking for the community’s help in reviewing and providing feedback on their draft Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan.

The County announced the release of its draft Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan on Oct. 9. The plan was created through months of collaboration and input from local municipalities and industry groups. It looks to outline the vision and sustainability of Dufferin’s future economic landscape.

“Dufferin County understands that our local communities and municipalities each have unique economic aspirations and needs. The public review and comments period will allow us to learn more about diverse perspectives and ensure that every voice is considered in our Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan. Your feedback is critical to building a resilient and prosperous community for everyone,” said Dufferin Warden Darren White.

Before concluding the plan, the County of Dufferin is asking for the input of local residents to create a strategy that “reflects the needs and aspirations of its community.”

Community input will aid in the direction of Dufferin’s growth, including actions focused on business support, workforce development, community infrastructure and investment attraction.

The draft Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan is available for review on the County of Dufferin’s public engagement site – www.joindufferin.com.

Residents are asked to focus their feedback on the content of the draft strategy, including the themes, objectives and actions featured in the action plan. Comments must be solution-oriented, highlighting both omissions and suggestions for improvement.

“This Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan underscores the County’s commitment to building a dynamic and resilient economy that empowers businesses, strengthens communities and improves the well-being of our residents. By working together, we can unlock new opportunities, overcome challenges and unleash the full potential of our region,” said Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner, chair of Dufferin County’s Development and Tourism Committee.

Public feedback can be provided through an online form available on the Join Dufferin website and will be accepted until Oct. 23.

A finalized draft of the Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan will be presented at the Community Development and Tourism Committee meeting on Oct. 24, where the draft strategy will be discussed and additional comments will be collected.

To learn more about the draft Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan and provide input, visit www.joindufferin.com.

Readers Comments (0)